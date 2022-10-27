Jeremy Mooney and William Stansberry Jr. are accusing of violating the constitutional rights of a man in custody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said 47-year-old Jeremy Mooney and 46-year-old William Stansberry Jr. were indicted by a federal grand jury last week.

According to the indictment, Mooney and Stansberry violated the victim’s constitutional rights on Nov. 18, 2019 while he was in custody of the sheriff’s office. Both are charged with crimes related to Mooney’s use of force.

Mooney is accused of repeatedly using pepper spray and striking the victim while he was restrained and not posing a threat.

The indictment charges that Mooney’s conduct involved the use of a dangerous weapon and resulted in bodily injury.

Stansberry is accused of violating the victim’s constitutional rights by failing to intervene in the incident. The indictment alleged Stansberry was aware that Mooney was using unreasonable force and did not intervene.

10TV obtained video of the incident that showed Mooney using the spray which causes the victim to fall off a curb outside of the sheriff’s office. While on his back, Mooney sprayed him again.

Inside the sheriff’s office, Mooney is seen hitting the inmate in the head three times. Mooney claimed he was spat on while trying to put the victim in leg restraints.

The victim is then moved across the room and his chair is restrained to a metal door. Mooney punches the inmate in the face again three times, then punches him again another five times.

In December 2019, the Pike County Prosecutor requested the FBI and Ohio Attorney General's Office look into the incident.

After reviewing the video and interviewing Mooney, it was recommended he be placed on administrative leave. Mooney resigned on Jan. 4, 2020.