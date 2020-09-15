x
Former owner of neglected dog Bogey changes plea to guilty in exchange for lesser charges

Ashley Roderick withdrew her plea of not guilty and entered a plea of guilty to the lesser offense of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a misdemeanor.
TOLEDO, Ohio — The former owner of a severely neglected dog withdrew her previous plea of not guilty to animal cruelty charges Tuesday and entered a plea of guilty to the lesser offense of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a misdemeanor of the first degree. 

Ashley Roderick was charged after she surrendered a dog that was described as "almost dead" to the Lucas County Pit Crew in early December of last year. 

The 9-month-old dog, Bogey, was severely dehydrated, emaciated and suffering from several infections when he was taken in, according to the shelter that took him in.

The case has garnered a lot of public interest. People protested at one of her court hearings in January, saying they wanted to see tougher charges.

Bogey has shown amazing signs of improvement after going through surgery and a long fight with his health. He provided inspiration to the community as his struggles to get well were documented by the pit crew on their Facebook page. 

Roderick will be sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 27.