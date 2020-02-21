COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former Ohio State University football players have been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges.

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were both indicted on two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, both men are facing a maximum consecutive term of 33 years in prison as well as registration as sex offenders.

According to court records, the woman who reported it began having consensual sex with Riep but decided she did not want to continue.

She told police that Wint entered the room and Riep asked her if Wint could join. At that point, she stated to police that Riep grabbed her by the neck, forcing her to have sex.

She also said that Riep pinned her in place while Wint forced oral sex on her.

According to court documents, after both parties ended, they forced the woman to give her name and say the sex was consensual on a video recording.

She also told police that the suspects forced her to take a shower before Riep drove her back to her residence.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail on February 11.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day dismissed both from the team the following day.

Riep and Wint both pled not guilty during their arraignments on February 13.

Both men are scheduled to be back in court on March 6.

RELATED: Toledo HS, OSU basketball legend Jim Jackson offers emotional tribute to former teammate Kobe Bryant before UM-Minnesota game

RELATED: Former OSU football star, inmate speaks about rebuilding life after incarceration

RELATED: Man charged in alleged threat to 'shoot up' Ohio State, hurt football players during 2018 OSU-Michigan game