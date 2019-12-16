EATON, Ohio — A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was found guilty Monday of four felonies involving sexual misconduct in the Preble County Common Pleas Court.

Christopher Ward was convicted of one count of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition. The verdict encompasses events involving four separate victims on four separate dates and times.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 16, 2020.

At that time, the judge will determine if the defendant is also guilty of a sexually violent predator specification associated with the count of sexual battery.

The case was prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions section of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office and investigated by the office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

RELATED: Man tried 6 times for same quadruple murder granted bail

RELATED: Runner charged after slapping reporter's rear on live TV