Former Adrian, Mich. youth soccer coach accused of five-year inappropriate sexual relationship with minor

Andrew Olnhausen, 34, was charged on Wednesday with 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct by the Adrian Police Department and Michigan Attorney General.

Example video title will go here for this video

ADRIAN, Mich. — Andrew Olnhausen, a former youth soccer coach with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Michigan, was charged on Wednesday with 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct by the Adrian Police Department and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Olnhausen, 34, has also been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an 11-year-old soccer player that continued until the victim was about 16 years old, according to a press release from the attorney general's office.

Adrian police conducted an investigation of Olnhausen's cellphone and social media accounts and found naked pictures of the victim and "other evidence that Olnhausen was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim."

His charges are listed below:

Four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) 1, life offenses with lifetime electronic monitoring;

One count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a 20-year felony;

Two counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, one being a 20-year felony and the other a seven-year felony;

Three counts of CSC 2, 15-year felonies;

One count of Children – Accosting for Immoral Purpose, a four-year felony;

Five counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material – Possession, four-year felonies;

One count of Distributing Sexual Material to a Minor, a two-year felony;

One count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Olnhausen was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Cornerstone Healthcare Group in Dallas, Texas, at the time of his arrest. As of Wednesday, he was awaiting extradition back to Michigan.

According to Sylvania's PaceSetter Soccer Club in a message to players and families, Olnhausen was a former Boys Youth Director of Coaching with the program for approximately four years, from 2011 to 2015.