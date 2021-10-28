Former Lenawee County substitute teacher sentenced to 26 years in prison for producing, receiving child porn

According to court documents, some of the victims appeared to be as young as 3 years old at the time the photos were taken.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A former southeast Michigan substitute teacher was sentenced to 24 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Matthew Thomas will be under supervised release for eight years following his release. He was charged with production of child pornography, possession of child porn and receipt of child porn in October 2019.

Thomas changed his plea to guilty in May of this year. He was a substitute teacher for Lenawee Christian Schools at the time of his arrest.

