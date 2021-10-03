Former Jackson Hewitt employee may have obtained and misused customer information in Toledo

The former employee operated out of the Broadway Street location of Jackson Hewitt. Their misconduct impacted less than 25 tax returns. An investigation is underway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A former employee of a Jackson Hewitt location in Toledo is under investigation for allegedly obtaining and misusing certain customer information.

The former employee worked at the Broadway Street location.

The company launched a third-party investigation and notified law enforcement and the IRS once the misconduct was discovered. Jackson Hewitt confirmed the incident to WTOL 11.

Jackson Hewitt says they are working to correct the wrongdoing. All clients who were impacted have been notified and identity theft protection services are being provided by Jackson Hewitt.

Less than 25 tax returns appear to have been impacted.

The misconduct appears to be limited to the single former employee, whose identity was not released at this time.

A statement was released to WTOL on behalf of Jackson Hewitt:

“We recently became aware that a former employee of a Jackson Hewitt franchise location in Toledo, Ohio may have obtained and misused certain customer information. We immediately launched a third-party investigation and promptly notified law enforcement and the IRS about the situation. We are diligently working with all parties to correct the wrongdoing. All impacted clients have been notified and are being provided appropriate identity theft protection services. This misconduct appears to be limited to a single former franchise employee operating out of the Broadway Street location in Toledo and impacted less than 25 tax returns.”