Former Henry County Sheriff's deputy sentenced to 5 years in prison for sharing child porn

Nick Pieracini pleaded guilty to eight felony charges last month.

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — A former Henry County Sheriff's deputy was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for distributing and possessing child pornography.

Two second-degree felonies were for sharing child pornography in a Kik chatroom. The remaining six fourth-degree felonies were for images Pieracini possessed when authorities raided his home on March 5, the same day he was placed on administrative leave.

The search was initiated after authorities received a tip from online child exploitation investigators, who discovered images were being sent from a Henry County address. A search found images were on personal devices.

Pieracini resigned on March 16, the day that a disciplinary hearing was scheduled to be held.

When asked if it was difficult to prosecute a law enforcement officer, Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said, "It's not difficult to prosecute people who possess child pornography. It's disgusting, and he deserves to be punished."

She went on to say, "It's disgusting that someone in a position of trust would do something like this."

Pieracini was reportedly cooperative, accepted responsibility and apologized for his actions in court.

Sheriff Michael Bodenbender said currently there is no evidence that he committed his illegal acts while on county time or using any county equipment.

Pieracini, who lives in Liberty Center, has been a coach for youth football and basketball teams. However, authorities said Wednesday that there is no evidence any of the images in his possession involved local children.

He was also a member of the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for several years before recently returning to road patrol.