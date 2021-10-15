Former Henry County sheriff's deputy facing over 20 years in prison

Nick Pieracini pleaded guilty to eight felony charges last month stemming from pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — A former Henry County Sheriff's deputy faces more than 20 years in prison for pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Nick Pieracini pleaded guilty to eight felony charges last month. He will be sentenced on Wednesday.

"It's a kick in the gut," Sheriff Michael Bodenbender said. "I mean it was just something I didn't want to believe. I have faith and trust in all of these deputies and never expect something like this to happen."

Delaware County's Melissa Schiffel was appointed special prosecutor in the case. Her office has said they will release no details until after sentencing.

Fulton County sheriff's department took over the investigation once the illegal activity was detected. Several items were seized from Pieracini's home and he was put on administrative leave on March 5.

Pieracini resigned on March 16, the day that a disciplinary hearing was scheduled to be held.

Pieracini, who lives in Liberty Center, has been a coach for youth football and basketball teams. He was a member of the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for several years before recently returning to road patrol.

In 2016, while part of the drug unit, he took part in the search for Sierah Joughin. He searched the Delta home of James Worley and testified at his 2018 trial. Worley was convicted of kidnapping and killed the 20-year-old in July, 2016.