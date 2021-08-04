Former Findlay High School assistant football coach charged with felony sex crimes

Devon Hohman, 28, is charged with requesting and sending material harmful to a teenager and importuning. He was caught by an undercover officer posing as a teen boy.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A former Findlay High School assistant football coach was charged with sex crimes last week.

28-year-old Devon Hohman is facing felony counts of requesting and sending material harmful to a teenager and importuning, according to Perrysburg Municipal Court Records.

Hohman was charged with the crimes following an incident on April 1 at the Holiday Inn on Roachton Road, according to the Findlay Courier.

Police reports indicate Hohman thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old boy and arranged to meet at the hotel, but he was actually communicating with an undercover officer.

Online records show Hohman was an assistant football coach at Findlay High School for a while.