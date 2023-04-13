Former Erie County deputy sheriff accused of choking female inmate pleads guilty to using excessive force

Adam Bess pleaded guilty to a felony for depriving an inmate at the Erie County Jail of her constitutional rights by using excessive force.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A former Erie County deputy sheriff accused of choking a female inmate has pleaded guilty to using excessive force.

According to the Department of Justice, 35-year-old Adam Bess pleaded guilty to a felony charge of deprivation of rights on Wednesday. Bess was accused of choking a recent female arrestee, causing her vision to pixelate and have lasting bruising, when he was working as a sergeant at the Erie County Jail on November 1, 2021.

According to court documents, the female inmate could be heard yelling “He’s about to kill me, he’s about to kill me” during the assault.

Per a release, Bess faces up to 10 years imprisonment as a result of his guilty plea. His sentence will be determined by the Court after reviewing factors unique to this case, including the defendants’ prior criminal record, if any, and the characteristics of the violation. In most cases, the sentence will likely be less than the maximum.

A sentencing date has yet to be set. The FBI Cleveland Division and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Michael Freeman and Tracey Tangeman.