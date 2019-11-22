TOLEDO, Ohio — A former daycare worker seen on surveillance video slapping a three-year-old at a west Toledo daycare was found guilty in court on Friday.

Heather Reese was immediately fired from Bright Beginning Day Care when the child told his mother that his teacher hurt him, and video was discovered of Reese slapping him.

Reese plead not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault in Toledo Municpal Court last month.

Reese could be sentenced to up to six months in jail. She will be sentenced on Jan. 10 at 9 a.m.

After the video came to light, the daycare filed a police report and said staff would receive additional training.