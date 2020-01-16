BUFFALO, N.Y. — Disgraced former Congressman Chris Collins was sentenced Friday to 26 months in prison for insider trading.

Collins was accused of illegally leaking confidential information about a biopharmaceutical company to his son Cameron and Stephen Zarsky, the father of his son's fiancée.

In addition to the prison term, Collins will also serve a one-year supervised release and a $200,000 fine.

2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten was in court during the sentencing. He says Collins was emotional speaking prior to his sentencing, especially when talking about his family and his time with the Boy Scouts. He also asked the judge to be merciful to his son.

Federal prosecutors wanted him to go to prison for 5 years. In a court filing Monday, prosecutors said Collins should be seriously punished for using inside information to help family members, including his son Cameron, avoid stock losses and then lying to the FBI about it.

Collins' defense said he's an honorable man who made a one-time mistake.

A few months back, Collins admitted that while a member of the board of an Australian biotech company, he got non-public information about a failed drug trial and shared that info with his son, to save him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Collins also lied to the FBI, which is a federal crime.

The guilty plea came despite Collins saying for more than a year that he was innocent. He even ran for re-election to Congress and narrowly won.

Cameron Collins pleaded guilty last October to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Under his plea agreement, Cameron Collins could face 37 to 46 months in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for next week.

