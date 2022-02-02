Former BGSU professor found guilty of raping child

Timothy Davis will be sentenced later this month. Court records indicate the victim was under 10 years old.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A former Bowling Green State University professor was found guilty Wednesday on three counts of rape in a case that involved a child.

Timothy Davis changed his plea Wednesday and entered an Alford plea to the three counts in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. A judge then found him guilty.

Davis will be sentenced later this month. According to court documents, the victim in the case was under 10 years old at the time of the crimes.