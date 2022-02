According to court records, the child was under 10 years old at the time of the offenses.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A former Bowling Green State University professor found guilty of raping a child was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.

Timothy Davis will be required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender upon release. He was found guilty on three counts of rape earlier this month.

According to court records, the victim in the case was under 10 years old at the time of the crimes.