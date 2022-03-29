WATCH: Person of interest enters old Babcock building prior to arson

Authorities released a video Tuesday in an attempt to identify the person.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In an attempt to help identify the suspect, authorities released footage of a person of interest entering the old Babcock dairy building prior to the March 15 arson.

The subject in the video is seen walking outside of the building and then, according to Toledo Fire, turning into the building and eventually exiting the building.

Authorities encourage viewers to pay attention to the subject’s “gate” as they walk, and the clothing they are wearing to see if you can identify the suspect.

Firefighters were first called to the abandoned Babcock Dairy facility at the intersection of Berdan and Martha Avenues shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

Crews could not enter the building as it would be unsafe for them to work on the structure.

The Toledo Fire investigation found signs of an accelerant that was used by whoever started the fire to make it burn quickly.

The traces of the accelerant were found by a K-9 unit, according to Pvt. Sterling Rahe of Toledo Fire.

The major fire in the abandoned facility was ruled an arson.

There were no injuries in the fire.