Foodtown Purse snatchers hit with additional charges

Both female suspects were found in possession of stolen credit cards.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two women charged with robbing an 87-year-old woman of her purse last week have been hit with additional charges.

Yasmen Crow, 20, and Jolay Statin, 19, were arrested last week after snatching Poson Price's purse in the Foodtown parking lot on West Central Avenue. A detective located additional credit cards that did not belong to either suspect.

The detective followed up with the person to whom the cards belonged and determined she was also robbed of her purse in the same parking lot Feb. 27. The officer viewed surveillance video from that day which showed the theft.

Both suspects were charged with receiving stolen property.