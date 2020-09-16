Findlay woman arrested for leading police on chase

Police say Rebecca Evans, 41, had several active warrants and illegal drugs on her at the time of her arrest.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A 41-year-old Findlay woman was arrested after police say she failed to comply with a traffic stop and led an office on a chase.

Police say an officer tried to stop Rebecca Evans for following too close to another vehicle as well as for a turn signal violation on the 800 block of W. Trenton Avenue.

Evans kept going for about 1,600 at 45 mph until she stopped, according to police.

Police say as the officer approached Evans' car, she sped up heading northbound on I-75 while going at 92 mph. The officer pursued her with his emergency lights and sirens on.

Evans exited onto CR 99, where she failed to stop for a red light, then she crossed the road at about 40 mph until she struck the guardrail on the north side of the road, according to police.

Police say she got out of the car and started to run on foot eastbound on CR 99 for about 50 yards until she was detained by the officer who was following her.

Evans had illegal drugs on her at the time of her arrest, according to police.

Once she was in custody, police learned she had several active warrants.

She was arrested on her previous warrants, on a failure to comply with order or signal from a police officer charge as well as a possession of drugs charge.

Evans is still due in court.