Toledo man arrested, accused of stealing vehicles from Findlay automotive business; two suspects still at large

Police said the vehicles were stolen from Marvin Motors Tuesday.

FINDLAY, Ohio — One man is in custody after he allegedly took part in a break-in and vehicle theft at a Findlay automotive business. Police are still searching for the remaining two suspects in the incident.

According to a press release issued by Findlay police, crews responded to Marvin Motors at 600 N. Main St. Friday at approximately 9:34 p.m. regarding two stolen vehicles. An investigation led police to determine three men broke into Marvin Motors and stole a large quantity of keys. They then allegedly stole two vehicles and fled the scene.

Police said they located a stolen vehicle traveling on Defiance Avenue at N. Cory Street and attempted a stop before engaging in a short pursuit with the suspect.

The pursuit ended with the driver, 58-year-old Dwayne Hubbard of Toledo, crashing his vehicle into the side of a residence in the 500 block of N. Cory Street, police claimed. Hubbard was was taken into custody and transported to the Hancock County Justice Center on charges of Receiving Stolen Property, Failure to Comply/Fleeing and Complicity to Breaking and Entering.

Two other suspects are still at large, police said.

A second allegedly stolen vehicle was located abandoned in the 500 block of N. West Street.

If you have information regarding this incident or the involved suspects, authorities ask that you contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.