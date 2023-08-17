x
Findlay PD: Teens sustain broken femur, stab wound to chest following fight

Police said the incident occurred at a playground Wednesday evening

FINDLAY, Ohio — Two teenagers are recovering in the hospital after sustaining a broken femur and a stab wound to the chest Wednesday evening, Findlay police said in a press release. 

According to authorities, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of S. Blanchard Street at approximately 8:57 p.m. on a call for a victim lying on the ground with a possible broken leg. Upon arrival, officers were notified of a stabbing victim arriving at a hospital emergency room. 

An investigation led police to conclude four teens got into a fight at the Fort Findlay playground following an alleged earlier altercation at a high school. One of the teens suffered a broken femur while another sustained a stab wound to the chest. 

Police are continuing to investigate. 

