x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

crime

Findlay police looking for suspect following man shot in road rage incident

Police described the suspect as a 'white male with shaggy brown hair' and 'large ear gauges' who was a passenger in a white SUV.
Credit: Findlay Police Department

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay police are looking for a man who is suspected of shooting another man after a road rage incident. 

The victim was shot by the suspect near the intersection of S. Main and Lima Streets, according to police.

Police described the suspect as an unknown white man with "shaggy brown hair" and "large ear gauges" who was a passenger in a white SUV, driven by a woman. 

After the shooting, the vehicle fled the scene westbound on Baldwin Avenue, according to police. 

The victim is being treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspects should contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.

Credit: Findlay Police Department

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

MORE FROM WTOL:

Detroit woman charged in $2M unemployment insurance fraud

Tiffin Police: Juveniles shoot at vehicle that drove into house

Groomer accused of strangling dogs found guilty of 5 counts of cruelty to companion animals