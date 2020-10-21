Findlay police looking for man suspected of robbing convenience store

Police say the man gave a note to the cashier requesting cash and implying he had a gun. The cashier handed him an undetermined amount of money.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store Tuesday night.

The man went to the Westside Carryout on Logan Avenue and selected a few items in the store before walking up to the counter. He then gave the cashier a note requesting cash and implying he had a gun, according to authorities.

The cashier cooperated and handed him an undetermined amount of money.

Police say the man left the business on foot in the westbound direction.

The man never brandished a gun during the incident and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a man, possibly in his 20s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was wearing a grey and white striped neck gaiter, brown leather jacket, blue jeans, brown stocking cap and brown boots.

Officers checked the area and attempted to conduct a K9 track, but couldn't find the suspect.

Below are images from surveillance video of the man: