Police raid Findlay internet café in illegal gambling payouts, narcotics sales investigation

Police raided the Lucky Dragon Internet Café on Monday after citizens complained about illegal cash payouts from gaming machines and illegal narcotics sales and use.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Multiple area law enforcement agencies raided the Lucky Dragon Internet Café in Findlay Monday as part of an investigation into citizen complaints of illegal cash payouts from gaming machines, sales and use of illegal narcotics and a survived overdose at the business.

Sixty electronic video gaming devices, four large tabletop electronic video gaming devices, one "Queen of Hearts" gaming board with payouts and a total of $53,047 in cash from the gaming devices, payout monies and business profits were seized from the business at 1107 Tiffin Ave., the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force said in a press release Tuesday.

Charges of gambling and operating a gambling house will be pursued pending the outcome of the investigation, the task force said.

The Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Ohio Investigate Unit agents from the Toledo district and the City of Findlay Street Department also participated in executing the search warrant Monday afternoon.

