FINDLAY, Ohio — A Findlay man was shot Thursday night after a verbal altercation.

Findlay Police responded to the 400 block of Center Street just before 9:30 p.m. Officers found Garrett Kurk, 34, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

An officer applied a tourniquet to the victim and he was taken to the hospital. The extend of his injuries is not known.