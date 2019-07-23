TOLEDO, Ohio — Police were dispatched to the 200 block of E Edgar Avenue in Findlay Monday over a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived to the scene, a woman was outside the home and showed signs of physical abuse, police said.

According to police, the victim said the suspect, Scott VanWormer, had made threats to kill her.

Officers tried to contact VanWormer, who could have been armed, multiple times until they had to force entry, according to police records.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody shortly after they were able to enter the home.

VanWormer is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center and will answer for domestic violence charges.