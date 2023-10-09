Findlay man arrested for alleged kidnapping Monday morning

Findlay Police said a woman described "being bound and held against her will in a trailer."

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Findlay Police Department is investigating after an alleged kidnapping on Monday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., a woman arrived at the Millstream Career Center in distress and security at the building contacted Findlay Police.

Officers who spoke to the woman said she described, "being bound and held against her will in a trailer near the school."

Police located the trailer at 718 College Street. As officers were checking the trailer, the male suspect, 60-year-old Dewayne Vanatta, arrived on scene and was taken into custody without incident.

FPD said the woman was transported to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Vanatta is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on charges of kidnapping.

