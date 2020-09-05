FINDLAY, Ohio — A 38-year-old Findlay man was arrested and taken to jail after police say he assaulted someone with a golf club at a business on Saturday evening.

Findlay Police say they were called to the business in the 800 block of W. Trenton Ave. sometime on Saturday after a person was allegedly assaulted with a golf club.

When officers arrived, they found Robert Lee Lopez not far away with a golf club in his hand.

Police say Lee put the club down when asked but then put his hands in his pockets.

When he refused to remove his hands from his pockets he was taken to the ground by police and subdued.

Police say Lee sustained a head injury and was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. Later he was taken to the Hancock County Justice Center.

Police say the assault victim also received a head injury but refused treatment.

Lee was charged with Felonious Assault (Intimidation).

Police didn’t say which business the incident occurred at.

