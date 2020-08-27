Man leads homeowner on foot chase after robbing Findlay dwelling; suspect now in custody

The incident occurred on the 1100 block of Hurd Ave. just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A Lima man has been arrested after he stole a number of items from a Findlay home, leading to a foot chase between the suspect and the homeowner.

Officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Hurd Ave. just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday for a robbery in progress.

According to a release from law enforcement, a man that had been at the home for an outdoor gathering made his way into the house without the homeowner's permission. The suspect took a lockbox and other items before fleeing the scene on foot.

The homeowner saw the suspect running and decided to chase him down.

The chase led to a fight and the suspect dropped the lockbox before fleeing in a white SUV.

Officers eventually found the vehicle and pulled the driver over. The homeowner confirmed this person was, in fact, the suspect, identified as A Bo Guedea of Lima.

Guedea was then taken into custody and is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on robbery charges.