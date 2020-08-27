Man leads homeowner on foot chase after robbing Findlay dwelling; suspect now in custody

FINDLAY, Ohio — A Lima man has been arrested after he stole a number of items from a Findlay home, leading to a foot chase between the suspect and the homeowner.
Officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Hurd Ave. just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday for a robbery in progress.
According to a release from law enforcement, a man that had been at the home for an outdoor gathering made his way into the house without the homeowner's permission. The suspect took a lockbox and other items before fleeing the scene on foot.
The homeowner saw the suspect running and decided to chase him down.
The chase led to a fight and the suspect dropped the lockbox before fleeing in a white SUV.
Officers eventually found the vehicle and pulled the driver over. The homeowner confirmed this person was, in fact, the suspect, identified as A Bo Guedea of Lima.
Guedea was then taken into custody and is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on robbery charges.
Both Guedea and the homeowner suffered minor injuries during their fight. A minor who was at the home was also reported to be injured. However, this person did not require medical attention.