Two people arrested in Findlay narcotics bust Tuesday

Both suspects are facing a felony charge of possession of crack/cocaine, according to a press release.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Two people are facing a felony drug charge after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in Findlay Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team searched a residence in the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Authorities searched the location and seized suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia. They also located and seized cash and "other items indicative of drug trafficking", law enforcement claimed.

Following the search, police arrested Roddrick Williams, 37, and Carlos Harris, 47. Both suspects were incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center and are each facing a fifth degree felony charge of possession of crack/cocaine. Williams is also facing outstanding warrants of Failure to Appear for possession of drugs and a moving violation.

A judge set Williams' total bond at $7,500. Harris' bond was not yet set at the time of the police report.

Authorities said the suspects are expected to face additional charges of drug trafficking following the conclusion of the investigation.

Findlay and Hancock County authorities provided the following phone number to report crime tips: 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463). You can also download the METRICH enforcement unit mobile app to submit a tip.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.