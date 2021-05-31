Findlay in custody after fleeing police, barricading himself in garage

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lippincott just after 3 a.m. Monday to respond to a fight in progress.

FINDLAY, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on May 25, 2021.

A Findlay man is facing several charges after evading police and barricading himself in a garage on Lippincott Ave.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lippincott just after 3 a.m. Monday to respond to a fight in progress. When they arrived on scene, the suspect, later identified as Chadwick Meeks, fled and hid in a garage, barricading the doors.

Officers determined that Meeks should be placed under arrest, and began negotiating to get him to come out. Over the course of the negotiation, officers said it became apparent that he began to overdose on narcotics and Meeks stopped responding to officers.

Police were eventually able to get into the garage and Meeks was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

He is charged with domestic violence, violating a civil protection order, and obstructing official business.