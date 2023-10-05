Findlay man arrested following search yielding suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia

Authorities said they also recovered a weapon from the residence.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A Findlay man is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities executed a search warrant at his residence and found narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to a press release issued Thursday.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, the Hancock County Sheriff's Special Response Team and the Findlay Police Department's K9 units responded to a residence in the 8100 block of Parkwood Drive in Findlay at approximately 5:45 a.m. Thursday. According to authorities, METRICH had fielded complaints on the address.

Crews searched the residence and claimed they located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, "indicated drug use and trafficking." They also located and seized a loaded, small caliber rifle.

Following the search, police arrested Michael Bennet, 32, who is listed in the press release as being a resident of the address. Bennet is facing a fifth degree felony for Possession of Methamphetamine, third degree felony for Having Weapons under Disability, second degree misdemeanor Resisting Arrest and second misdemeanor Obstructing Official Business.

According to authorities, additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of the investigation. Bennet is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.

Findlay and Hancock County authorities provided the following phone number to report crime tips: 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463). You can also download the METRICH enforcement unit mobile app to submit a tip.