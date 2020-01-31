WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — A fight over a parrot with a “potty mouth” led to a drug bust in Wheeler County.

Wheeler County Chief Deputy, Richie Floyd, says on Jan. 14, he and another deputy responded to a home on Stuckey Church Road. They say they found neighbors Terry Wolf and Jody Cooper fighting over a bird with an R-rated vocabulary.

"I heard the F word several times. I heard shut up. I asked, who is that cussing in there? And they told me it was a bird," says Floyd.

According to Oconee Drug Task Force Agent Steven Cady, Cooper sold the bird to Wolf and had a written receipt.

But around Christmas, Cooper claims Wolf gave the bird back to him. Cady says there is no documented proof of that.

While deputies tried to cool down the parrot dispute, Cooper told them that Wolf kept meth that belonged to her inside his home. That’s when deputies called in the Oconee Drug Task Force.

They arrived to hear the parrot let some inappropriate words fly.

“It was weird to hear it from a parrot,” said Cady.

Cady says it's clear Wolf was “under the influence” of a drug when he arrived on scene.

Eventually investigators found more methamphetamine hidden in a cereal box, inside a shed, behind Wolf’s house.

Deputies arrested Cooper, Wolf, and a third woman, Candice Cronan for meth obsession.

A fourth woman, Beverly Taylor was caught with hydrocodone.

As for the parrot, Floyd says it 'didn't fly the coop.' It's in safe hands with Cooper's mother.

Floyd says Cooper is still in the Wheeler County jail, but the three women bonded out.

Earlier this week Taylor was arrested, again, on another drug charge.





