Fifth defendant pleads guilty in BGSU hazing death case, Foltz family says

Canyon Caldwell of Dublin, Ohio, has changed his plea to guilty to charges in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Dublin man pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz, according to the Foltz family.

Canyon Caldwell is the fifth defendant to enter a change of plea. Caldwell is the third person since April 22 to plead guilty to charges in the case.

Caldwell was initially charged with the following offenses on May 24, 2021, to which he pleaded not guilty:

Ct. 1 – Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 2 – Tampering with Evidence (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 3 – Obstructing Official Business (Misdemeanor, 2nd degree)

Ct. 4 through 11 – Hazing (Misdemeanor, 4th degree)

Ct. 12 through 18 – Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (Misdemeanor)

On April 27, 2022, Caldwell pleaded guilty at the Wood County Common Pleas Court on the following charges:

Ct. 4 through 11 – Misdemeanor hazing

Obstructing justice

A sentencing date has not been set, the Foltz family says.

Caldwell is the third Foltz defendant to change their plea in a week. On April 22, 19-year-old Jarrett Prizel of Olean, New York, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; and eight counts of hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Ben Boyers, 21, of Sylvania pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of reckless homicide, one count of obstructing justice and eight counts of hazing.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson tells WTOL 11 that his office is not "going after" jail time for the defendants who have pleaded guilty, but with these charges, it's possible.

Case background

In March 2021, Stone Foltz, 20, was at a Pi Kappa Alpha, or PIKE, new member initiation, where new members, known as "littles" and who were almost all underage, received "bigs" or mentors, who allegedly gave their littles high alcohol content liquor and instructed them to drink the whole bottle.

Foltz allegedly drank all or nearly all of the bottle given to him before he was dropped off at his apartment. Foltz was found by his roommate and other friends, who called 911.

The roommate performed CPR until EMS arrived. Foltz was taken to the Wood County Hospital and later to Toledo Hospital, where he died on March 7.

The coroner said Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.

On July 30, BGSU expelled three students and suspended 17 others for their role in the incident following an investigation.