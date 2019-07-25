Rossford Police are looking for leads after a man pistol whipped a female employee in the Subway restaurant located on the 1100 block of Buck Road on Wednesday night.

Police say the armed robbery took place around 10 p.m. The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect possibly took off in a dark pickup and headed south on I-75, police said.

The man was wearing blue camouflage pants, a blue shirt, bucket hat and he was carrying a white towel. The suspect's right foot also appears to lean outward when he walks.

If you know anything about the suspect or incident, you are asked to call Rossford Police at 419-666-7390.