Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old

An autopsy report revealed Aria Genna's cause of death to be blunt force head trauma. Her father, Anthony Genna, 20, has been charged with aggravated murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department.

Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning on a report of a five-month-old with difficulty breathing.

Aria was transported to the Toledo Children's Hospital, where she later died. According to an autopsy report, the cause of death was blunt force head trauma.

Police said Anthony, Aria, her mother and grandmother lived at the home, but just Anthony and Aria were at the home at the time of the call.

According to Sylvania police, Anthony was taken into custody without incident.

This is the second alleged domestic violence homicide of a child in Lucas County in eight days. 3-year-old Declan Hill was pronounced dead on Oct. 7 from blunt force head and neck trauma. Michael Kitto is in custody and has been indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on four charges in Hill's death.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.