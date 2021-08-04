59-year-old man stabbed to death in Toledo; suspect in custody

According to a police report, 30-year-old Kenneth Montano has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Guadalupe Fonesca.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 59-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed and hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to a Toledo police report.

Officers arrived at the scene on the 200 block of Garland around 1 a.m. to find the victim, Guadalupe Fonesca, lying in the street.

According to police, Fonesca suffered from at least one stab wound and it appeared he had also been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives responded and opened up an investigation. They later determined that the suspect, identified as Kenneth Montano, 30, fled the scene in a vehicle that belonged to someone in Fonesca's family.

Montano reportedly crashed that vehicle near the intersection of Woodville and Elmore, causing injury, and fled that scene on foot.

Several hours later, Toledo police were notified that Montano was in the emergency room. After he was released from the hospital, officers took him into custody.

Montano was booked into the Lucas County Corrections Center and charged with murder.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

We will continue to keep you updated.