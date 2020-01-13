JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Stark County Coroner confirms that a caregiver was stabbed to death while leaving work at a group home Sunday night.

The coroner says 51-year-old Lisa Isom, who was a caregiver at the group home on Elaine Street NW, was stabbed to death by a resident as she walked to her car.

The coroner says the home provides care to those with developmental disabilities.

Police say a person of interest is in custody.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.