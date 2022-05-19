'We're sad, we're hurt, we're angry' | Family calling for prayer following death of 14-year-old Zho'nasia Ticey

Zho'nasia Ticey was killed nearly two weeks ago in north Toledo, after someone shot into a crowd.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The mother, father and aunt of Zho'nasia Ticey, the 14-year-old north Toledo homicide victim, spoke to WTOL 11 about who she was and how they're processing their grief.

Zho'nasia was gunned down after someone shot into a crowd in North Toledo nearly two weeks ago.

Zho'nasia was the 17th homicide victim in the Glass City this year, and the 4th minor to be shot and killed.

The alleged shooter, 18-year-old Jeano Lampkin, has been indicted on a murder charge and will be arraigned in Lucas County Common Pleas Court on May 25.

The family of Zho'nasia says it's a small victory because they're feeling the pain of losing their daughter.

"We're sad, we're hurt, we're angry. Right now we feel defeated, because that was my sister's baby girl," Michelle Tisdale, Zho'nasia's aunt, said.

WTOL 11 talked to them at Mt. Nebo Baptist church on May 19, almost two weeks to the day after Zho'nasia was killed.

Her mother, Sherly Pickett, father, Johnny Ticey, and Tisdale talked about who Zho'nasia was. They explain she was the youngest of eight children and was a happy, charismatic girl who earned all A's.

Pickett said Zho'nasia was raised in a very strict household and had no association on the streets and the randomness of the shooting is especially hard to process.

Since losing her little girl, Pickett says the light in her life has been dimmed, and she feels as if she's walking in a fog.

The family says they will be at Jeano Lampkin's trial, where they look forward to seeing him potentially brought to justice, but say it won't heal the piece of them that's missing.

"Whatever his outcome is or isn't, it ain't going to make it better for us because we lost something so near and so dear to our hearts that....that ain't going to put that chunk back in for us," Tisdale said.

The entire family invites everyone in the community to come out and join them Friday, May 20, at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 7 p.m. for a faith meeting, which will see 40 pastors come to pray for the family and to end gun violence in the city.