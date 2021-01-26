Williams Co. Sheriff's Office warns of fake money scam

The $10 bills are being passed off as real currency to local businesses. Suspected counterfeit bills should be reported to local law enforcement.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Williams County Sheriff's Office is warning the community and local businesses to be aware of fake $10 bills being used by scammers in the area.

With a casual glance, the bills may seem real. But they are prop money meant for screen use, marked "for motion picture purposes" with a smirking Alexander Hamilton depicted on the front.

The back carries the same "motion picture purposes" label and says "in props we trust".

The sheriff's office reminds everyone to pay extra attention to any money received.