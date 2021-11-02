Man robbed at gunpoint completing Facebook Marketplace deal; TPD seeks help identifying suspects

The incident occurred on Jan. 25 in the Lagrange Branch Library parking lot. If you have information, call 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help to identify the suspects in an armed robbery that occurred last month.

According to a police report, the victim had been messaging someone on Facebook about selling a cell phone. The two agreed to meet in the Lagrange Branch Library parking lot to make the exchange.

The victim said that when he arrived, he was approached by three people, all wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts. One of them had money in his hand to make the purchase and asked the victim to show him the phone.

When the victim took the phone out of his pocket, one of the other men pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim's face and told him to hand over the phone.

The victim did give them the phone, but when the suspects started demanding he give them even more of his belongings, the victim reached for his own gun, causing the suspects to flee.

The suspects have all been described as young men in their late teens or early 20s.

Attempt to Identify: On 1/25/21 the below suspects committed an armed robbery in the 3400 block of Lagrange. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim & stole a cell phone before fleeing. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/YS74zyeJ7J — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) February 11, 2021