Ex-Wood County contractor Slaske found dead; was accused of stealing money from clients

Ralph Slaske's body was found inside his Florida home on Thursday.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Wood County general contractor under indictment and accused of stealing from many clients was found dead Thursday.

The body of Ralph Slaske was found inside his Florida home in Manatee County. He was indicted in January by the Wood County Grand Jury and faced a 25-count indictment for allegedly stealing $1.5 million from several victims.

Slaske also faced charges of money laundering and tampering with records. He was in court June 4 and his next appearance was scheduled for Aug. 20.

He was released on $50,000 bond, although a warrant for his arrest was issued July 20.

Slaske's death remains under investigation in Florida.

Prosecutors say Slaske defrauded multiple customers, banks, and subcontractors in the construction industry.

Court documents say Slaske took money from customers without providing services and defrauded banks by forging affidavits stating work had been done when it had not. Slaske closed his business in 2018 and left multiple projects incomplete despite taking money for them.