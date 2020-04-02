TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Lucas County administrator and ex-wife of a Toledo pastor charged with sex crimes involving a minor is asking a federal judge to throw out her previous guilty plea.

Prosecutors originally charged Laura Lloyd with obstruction of justice and making a false statement. Officials dropped the obstruction charge as part of a plea deal.

On Monday, Llody filed a motion in U.S. District Court. She says she was provided an incorrect time frame by her defense counsel as to the deadline to file an appeal, causing her to miss the 14-day deadline.

Lloyd was charged in connection with Cordell Jenkins' case, her ex-husband who was convicted of sex trafficking a minor last year.

A federal judge sentenced her just over a year and a half in prison after she pleaded guilty to giving false information to investigators. She claimed she did not know about Jenkins and pastor Anthony Haynes sex trafficking a minor female victim.

A judge sentenced Jenkins to life in prison for his role in the child sex trafficking scheme. Another pastor, Kenneth Butler, was sentenced to 17 and a half years.

Both Jenkins and Butler pleaded guilty to the charges against them, so their cases never went to trial. Haynes went to trial and was found guilty of sex trafficking.

Haynes' wife Alisa and stepdaughter Alexis Fortune are also involved in the case, charged with tampering a witness, victim or informant.

