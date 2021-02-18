Ex-CEO of Impact With Hope indicted on 5 felony counts

Linda Greene is accused of a scheme to defraud the nonprofit organization.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The former CEO of a local non-profit organization is indicted on five felony counts in Wood County Common Pleas Court accusing her of a fraud scheme while she led Impact WIth Hope.

Linda Greene, former CEO and president of Impact With Hope, faces five felony charges: aggravated theft, two counts of prohibited acts and practices for charities, telecommunications fraud and tampering with records.

According to court records, the alleged offenses occurred between January 2011 and November 2018.

In February 2019, the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office dropped two felony charges made against Greene, saying the charges were dropped because she was a person of interest in an expanded investigation.

According to the prosecutor’s office at the time, the expanded investigation included the execution of search warrants of two Impact with Hope locations.

An indictment filed in Wood County Commons Pleas Court on Dec. 20, 2018, said Greene took $2,913.02 in August of 2017. She was charged with a fifth-degree felony of theft.

Greene said in 2019 that the organization was regularly audited and she had paperwork that any concerned donors can see to assure them their donations are going to people in need.