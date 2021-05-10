Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for man who eluded police after chase

James Earl Thompson fled from police into a wooded area.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say eluded police during a pursuit.

James Earl Thompson, 39, was initially pursued by Vermillion Police. The chase ended near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Risden Road in Vermillion Township.

Thompson fled on foot and was last seen traveling south through a wooded area near the railroad tracks just west of Risden. He is possibly armed.