x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Crime

Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for man who eluded police after chase

James Earl Thompson fled from police into a wooded area.
Credit: Erie County Sheriff
James Earl Thompson, 39, is wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Call 911 if you see him.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say eluded police during a pursuit.

James Earl Thompson, 39, was initially pursued by Vermillion Police. The chase ended near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Risden Road in Vermillion Township.

Thompson fled on foot and was last seen traveling south through a wooded area near the railroad tracks just west of Risden. He is possibly armed.

Thompson was last seen wearing camouflage cargo pants and a blue sweatshirt. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Related Articles