Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for man who eluded police after chase

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say eluded police during a pursuit.
James Earl Thompson, 39, was initially pursued by Vermillion Police. The chase ended near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Risden Road in Vermillion Township.
Thompson fled on foot and was last seen traveling south through a wooded area near the railroad tracks just west of Risden. He is possibly armed.
Thompson was last seen wearing camouflage cargo pants and a blue sweatshirt. If you see him, call 911 immediately.