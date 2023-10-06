Toledo man found guilty of murder, other charges in 2022 domestic violence incident

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Jury found Andre Pecina III guilty on five counts including murder and domestic violence Thursday, charges he faced following the August 2022 homicide of Erica Cole.
Pecina was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, murder, felonious assault and domestic violence. According to court documents, Pecina strangled Cole, who was 43 at the time of her death. She was killed at a residence in the 1500 block of Navarre Avenue in east Toledo on Aug. 29.
Pecina was arrested and indicted on charges on Sept. 9, 2022. He was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court and was previously being held on a $1 million bond.
