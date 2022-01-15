Club owner says he will hire security after violent assault in parking lot overnight

The owner of Encore Nightclub says he's been there for 40 years and feels bad that his business will be seen as a bad neighbor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating an assault that happened overnight at a local nightclub in west Toledo.



The assault happened around 2 a.m. early on Saturday morning in the parking lot of Encore nightclub on West Alexis Rd. near Douglas Rd.

Although TPD did not confirm the details the owner of the club says the assault ended with a shooting.

"Inside they are nice, no problem, When they go outside they start fighting. I can't follow them outside to control them you know," said Encore owner Joe Moussaed.

Now he says he wants all the violence to stop and is hiring armed security to help protect his customers.

"Well I would like to, you know, if I can make it as safe as possible I will do anything I want to make it safe as possible. I don't want any problems," said Moussaed.