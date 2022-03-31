Employee at Sandusky veterans home arrested, accused of taking and sharing explicit photos of residents

According to the Ohio Veterans Home, nurse's aide David Valentine admitted to taking pictures of three residents and sexually assaulting another.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A former employee of the Ohio Veterans Home (OVH) in Sandusky was arrested after he was accused of taking explicit photos of residents and sexually assaulting one of them.

On Wednesday, officers of the Ohio Veterans Home Police Department took David Valentine, a nurse's aide, into custody. According to the Erie County Jail, he has since posted bond.

The investigation began Friday, March 25, when the department received a phone call from an employee at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reporting an allegation that Valentine had taken and electronically shared explicit pictures of OVH residents.

On Tuesday, March 29, OVH officers, along with investigators from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, interviewed Valentine.

He initially denied all accusations. Due to their nature, however, Valentine was removed from resident care and placed in an assignment without contact with residents while the investigation continued.

That day, Officer Aaron Bramel with the OVH police department identified a possible witness. That person agreed to help, and told Bramel they had seen the pictures.

On Wednesday, March 30, Bramel interviewed Valentine again. According to police, during that interview, Valentine admitted to taking explicit pictures of three residents, and identified them by name. He then went on to admit that he had sexually assaulted one of the residents on two separate occasions.

All of these alleged acts took place between November and December of 2021, Valentine told police.

He awaits arraignment on felony charges.

OVH representatives said Thursday that they have notified the family members of the residents impacted, and are taking steps to ensure victims have access to counseling and other support.