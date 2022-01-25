Elmore woman indicted on charges stemming from hit-and-run crash injuring 12-year-old, 16-year-old pedestrians

The initial crash happened on Oct. 15 on Ayers Road near I-280. Both victims were hospitalized with serious injuries.

An Elmore woman was indicted last week on charges stemming from a hit-and-run that left two young pedestrians injured.

The initial crash occurred on Oct. 15 just after 7 p.m.

According to Lake Township police, the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Kelly Lynn DeStazio of Elmore, did not stop after she hit 16-year-old Donnevin J. Murray and 12-year-old Thomas J. Hamby on Ayers Road near I-280. They were both hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Following the incident, both the Lake Township Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol received tips that people had possibly seen the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

Officers said in a press release that thanks to those tips, investigators were led to Elmore, where they were eventually able to identify the driver as DeStazio.

She was indicted in the Wood County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 19 on four counts of failure to stop after an accident, two fourth-degree felonies and two fifth-degree felonies.

OSHP and the Lake Township Police Department encourage drivers to call #677 or 911 anytime they see a reckless or impaired driver.