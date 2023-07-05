Eight people shot between Monday and Wednesday in Toledo

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating numerous shootings after at least eight people were shot in the city between Monday and early Wednesday.

On Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Erie and Locust streets just before 1:30 p.m. 19-year-old Martrel Hicks was located at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

He was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition at the time of the report.

At about 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Brighton Avenue. Isaac Pittard, 35, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a police report, Pittard was uncooperative. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before midnight late Tuesday night, police responded to a hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot wound victim. Derrick Stuart was interviewed by police, who said he was uncooperative and gave no location of the incident.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

About the same time Tuesday, Britton Norwood, 41, walked into another hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not life-threatening.

On Wednesday, officers were sent to a hospital at 2:15 a.m. According to a police report, Kirk Hawthorne was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police claim he was "uncooperative and vulgar." His injuries were not severe.

At 3 a.m., units responded to the 5500 block of Yarmouth Avenue on a report of a person shot. Both involved parties fled the area before officers arrived.

Later 18-year-old Julian Hernandez walked into an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A scene was located on Yarmouth.

A 38-year-old returned to the scene, according to a police report, and spoke with police. He has not been charged at this time.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police were notified Austin Sandridge, 24, and Deandrea Phillips, 31, walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. According to a police report, both were shot in a parking lot in the 700 block of North Erie Street.

Both victims are expected to make a full recovery.