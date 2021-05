Erica McCuian allegedly fired three or four shots that missed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman facing a felony charge after police say she chased the father of her children around the neighborhood with a rifle after asking him where he had been.

Erica McCuian is charged with felonious assault. According to court documents, she fired three or four shots at the man, but missed him with each one.

The incident happened Wednesday in the 600 block of Navarre Avenue. McCuian's bond was set at $100,000.